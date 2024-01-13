Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HSHP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 59,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,423. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

