International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

