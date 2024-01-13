Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.94 or 0.00030162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and $190.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00084510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,975,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,158,935 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

