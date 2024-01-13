Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.83.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
