Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

