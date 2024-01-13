Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.