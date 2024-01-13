Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) vs. Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Critical Comparison

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jamf and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sprinklr 0 5 6 0 2.55

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Sprinklr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Jamf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -21.08% -7.35% -3.38% Sprinklr 4.21% 4.96% 2.83%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Jamf and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jamf has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jamf and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $478.78 million 5.00 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -20.68 Sprinklr $618.19 million 5.47 -$55.74 million $0.11 112.19

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Jamf on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

