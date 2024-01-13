Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.
