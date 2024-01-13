Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

