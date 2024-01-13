Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $841.98 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $841.98 million and $20.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00084510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,785 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

