Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $835.32 million and $14.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,785 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

