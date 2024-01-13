Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0101

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $157,965.80 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konnect has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

