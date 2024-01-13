Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Leafly Stock Performance
LFLY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Leafly has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Analysts predict that Leafly will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Leafly Company Profile
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
