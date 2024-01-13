Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Leafly has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Analysts predict that Leafly will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Leafly Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leafly by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Leafly by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

