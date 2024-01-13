Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.