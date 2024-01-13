Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $32.88 million and $27,149.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,715.90 or 1.00004481 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00250395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011414 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010366 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000787 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,050.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

