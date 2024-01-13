MAP Protocol (MAP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $269.52 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $269.52 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,834,990,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol, a Bitcoin layer-2 and peer-to-peer omnichain network, specializes in cross-chain interoperability. It enables interoperability of blockchain assets, storage, and computing, spanning both EVM and non-EVM chains. Utilizing a decentralized approach, it relies on code and light clients for cross-chain communication, not single entities. MAP, the native cryptocurrency, is used for network fees and incentivizing block producers. The protocol aims to ensure secure, decentralized blockchain communication and transactions. Cross-chain requests are managed by off-chain roles and verified by light clients. Its integration with the Bitcoin network enhances security, recording data and the Proof of Stake consensus of the MAP Relay Chain in Bitcoin blocks. Co-founded by James Cheng, the team includes experts in blockchain research, smart contract development, and foundational blockchain engineering.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

