Mask Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187.48 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $362.17 million and approximately $187.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00008790 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

