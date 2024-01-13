Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) versus Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Critical Contrast

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercari and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercari 0 1 1 0 2.50 Qurate Retail 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Mercari.

This table compares Mercari and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion $0.20 4.26

Mercari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Mercari and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercari N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 0.68% -1.67% -0.09%

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Mercari on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

