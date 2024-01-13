Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 902 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. 5,884,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,590. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

