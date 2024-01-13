Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $16.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.49. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

