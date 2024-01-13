Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $282,408.68

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00007191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $68.43 million and $282,408.68 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,848,712 coins and its circulating supply is 22,272,043 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

