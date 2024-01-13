Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $142.50 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,020,562,424 coins and its circulating supply is 43,334,593,649 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

