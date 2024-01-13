Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 26,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.