Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 26,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.
NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
