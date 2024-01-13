Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

