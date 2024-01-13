OMG Network (OMG) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $102.32 million and approximately $34.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

