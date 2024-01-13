ONUS (ONUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $703.02

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ONUS has a market cap of $35.94 million and approximately $703.02 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.3701182 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

