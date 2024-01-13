Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Orchid has a market cap of $93.88 million and $2.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,801.61 or 0.99987578 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00248878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

