P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $383.14 billion and $6.74 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for $147.00 or 0.00342582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

