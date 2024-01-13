PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $294.93 million and $16.18 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 294,908,727 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 294,908,727.42. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00018116 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $24,883,924.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

