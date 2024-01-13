Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PFBX stock remained flat at $15.65 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

