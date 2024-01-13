Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,272,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.3 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

