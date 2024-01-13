Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,272,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.3 days.
Petrofac Price Performance
Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
Petrofac Company Profile
