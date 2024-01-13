Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Target stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

