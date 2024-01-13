PLC Ultima Price Reaches $30.49 on Top Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $30.49 or 0.00071565 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $18,648.02 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,103 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

