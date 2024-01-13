PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 135.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 139.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $3.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00167104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

