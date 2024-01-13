ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ProAssurance Stock Performance
PRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 199,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,398. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ProAssurance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProAssurance
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.