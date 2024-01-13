ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 199,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,398. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Further Reading

