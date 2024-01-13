Radio Caca Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and $4.90 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002690 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

