REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.14. 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,258. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

