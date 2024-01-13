Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 787,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE R traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.