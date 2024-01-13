Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.95 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $38.95 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00134386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86704863 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

