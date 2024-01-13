Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
SLLDY traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.79. 5,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.24. Sanlam has a 12 month low of C$5.16 and a 12 month high of C$8.16.
About Sanlam
