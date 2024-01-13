Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

