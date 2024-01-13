Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.