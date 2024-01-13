Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 718,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 163,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Scholastic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $651,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 47.9% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

