Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.
