Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHZHY

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shares of SHZHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.