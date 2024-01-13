Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

