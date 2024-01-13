Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
Sherritt International Company Profile
