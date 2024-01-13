Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in December

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,063,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 1,281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SFGIF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $7.70.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
