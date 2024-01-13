Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in December

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,063,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 1,281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFGIF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Get Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. alerts:

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.