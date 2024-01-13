Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Declines By 36.4%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. 479,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,664. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,892,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

