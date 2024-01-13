Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Decreases By 45.0%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.