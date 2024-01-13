Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Declines By 43.1%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ BROG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 21,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

