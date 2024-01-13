Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Expands By 136.4%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of CDZIP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. 4,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.