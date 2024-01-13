Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Drops By 61.5%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Capcom stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Capcom has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

