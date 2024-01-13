Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Drops By 30.2%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDIOW remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 13,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardio Diagnostics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.