Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Drops By 30.2%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDIOW remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 13,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

