Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 40.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.30.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 95.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
