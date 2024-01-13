Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 40.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.30.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 95.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.25%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

