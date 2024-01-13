Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Declines By 84.8%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 17,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.